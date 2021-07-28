When it can be a good idea to co-sign for your young adult

If you’re the parent of a young adult, you may be asked to co-sign for a car loan or an apartment lease.

Before you agree, know what’s at stake — you could be putting your own financial security at risk.

WHAT CO-SIGNING REALLY MEANS

When you co-sign, you become fully responsible for someone else’s debt. If they don’t pay, you’re on the hook.

Even if they pay on time, being a co-signer can make it harder for you to qualify for credit, because that debt is considered yours and creditors could see you as overextended. If your child doesn’t pay on time, you could suffer significant damage to your credit score. When you put your name on someone else’s debt, it’s smart to make sure you can access account information so you know if trouble is brewing.

“You need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, which is the other person is unable to pay and they ghost you,” says Kelley Long, a certified public accountant and consumer financial education advocate for the American Institute of CPAs.