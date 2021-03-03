Your credit report may be wrong; here’s what to do about it

First, check your identifying information. Errors such as misspellings of a former employer are unimportant, but something like an address you’ve never lived at could suggest identity theft.

Next, check account information. Each credit account you have (and some that are closed) should be listed and include:

— Creditor’s name, account number and date opened.

— Type of account (credit card, loan, etc.).

— Account status and whether you’re current on payments. Accounts that were in good standing when pandemic-related payment accommodations began must continue to be reported that way until the accommodation ends.

— Whether you are a joint account holder, primary user or authorized user.

— Credit limit and/or the original amount of a loan.

— There may be negative information, such as collections accounts or bankruptcy records. Be sure that you recognize it and that it is accurate.

HOW TO DISPUTE ERRORS

The Fair Credit Reporting Act holds both the creditor that reports to the credit bureaus and the credit bureaus responsible for making sure the information in your credit reports is accurate.