It will be a light agenda for the Monroe County Board of Supervisors this week.

The board will meet Tuesday, July 23 at the Monroe County Courthouse in Sparta. The regular monthly meeting is being held a day earlier to accommodate the first day of the Monroe County Fair Wednesday in Tomah.

The only three resolutions on the agenda:

  • Creation of an additional patrol officer in 2020 for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Ratify an analysis of the county’s fair housing plan.
  • Creation of a 2020 census count committee.

The agenda also includes reports by country treasurer Debra Carney, finance director Diane Erickson and county administrator Tina Osterberg. Supervisors will also hear a presentation on a proposal to close a revolving loan fund.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

