Limitations exposed

"It's bigger than basketball," Gard said. "I've been doing this a long time and I've never been around a group that's had to endure more over the last two-plus years, going back to Coach (Howard) Moore and that whole tragedy that they still carry with them. Obviously rallying and winning a piece of the conference championship last year and then having no tournament, which was an emotional blow, and this year having to navigate through a season in the middle of a pandemic and have unprecedented discipline in terms of what they had to follow every day and the protocols. We were one of the few in the country that got through without any pauses or any issues."

"If I start listing reasons, it just sounds like excuses," Gard said. "But we had to continue to be more consistent. We had a run there in the first half where we allowed them to get some separation from us where we either didn't finish inside, we turned it over, they got loose in transition. Against the best teams, you can't have inconsistencies in some of those areas. That's probably one of the reasons (UW struggled) against the best of the best, and obviously we played more than our share of the elite teams this year. Our margin for error is slim as it is, and then when you get against the top-tier in the country, your margin for error becomes almost nonexistent. You have to adhere to those guidelines, principles, whatever you want to call them, and have more consistency from possession to possession."