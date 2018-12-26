Lincoln/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori students of the month for November:
Grade 8
Raina Schultz, daughter of Grant and Joann Schultz
Grade 7
Pa Jai Yang, daughter of Chue Yang and Xe Lee
Grade 6
Aria Bast, daughter of Clinton and Tracy Bast
