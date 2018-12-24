Country school memories are some of the best of my childhood recollections growing up in rural central Minnesota. A highlight of the holiday season was getting ready for the annual Christmas program. It was my good fortune to have attended first through eighth grade at Lee School, District 131, which provided me a quality education and nurturing community of 24 school kids and one teacher.
An outhouse, an oil-burning stove that provided limited heat and dated textbooks were mere inconveniences. All of us in that little schoolhouse were there for each other — laying the foundation for an education that would last us a lifetime.
Fond remembrances of those long-ago Decembers include:
Making gifts for our mothers: dyed Epsom salt bath powder in a hand painted jelly jar, birch Yule logs holding three red tapers.
Decorating the tree with red and green looped construction paper garlands.
Spraying fake snow onto stencil cutouts depicting winter scenes on the school room windows.
Fashioning white paper snowflakes with safety scissors to be hung on bulletin boards.
Practicing our assigned Christmas pieces, memorizing songs and rehearsing our roles in several plays.
Admiring the makeshift raised wooden stage assembled by one of the school board members and the white muslin curtains safety-pinned to overhead wires for easy sliding as our program acts were introduced.
The feverish excitement we all shared the night of the program when our one-room school was filled to capacity with families and neighbors.
The clapping hands and laughter when the first-graders sang “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth.” (I had already gotten mine, ahead of my three boy classmates.)
Everyone enjoying Kool-aid, sheet cake and homemade fudge.
Santa announcing his arrival with ringing sleigh bells before entering the school’s side door.
Teacher’s gift for each of us: Three No. 2 wooden pencils with our very own engraved name.
Having celebrated nearly 70 Christmas seasons in my lifetime, I have learned one thing for certain. The best part of Christmas is not the gifts, but the memories, especially the good ones.
— Linda Kerrigan of La Crescent
