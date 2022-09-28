 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Wilfahrt: Dwayne Voegeli helps others

  • 0

I have worked with Dwayne Voegeli for many years. He was one of four people that pulled together some large community meetings after the 2019 polar vortex. The “Filling the Gaps” group met to figure out ways to help homeless people with shelter, food, and other needs that were revealed during that extreme weather event.

I have also worked with him on different projects that help refugees in our community. He loves helping and working with people. He sees everyone as important. He is a servant leader. He would be a great addition to the County Board.

Linda Wilfahrt

Winona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taylor Hammel

Taylor Hammel

WINONA — Taylor Hammel lost his lifelong battle with mental health on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on Oct. 11, 2001. He came to be a part of ou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News