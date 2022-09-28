Linda Wilfahrt: Dwayne Voegeli helps others

I have worked with Dwayne Voegeli for many years. He was one of four people that pulled together some large community meetings after the 2019 polar vortex. The “Filling the Gaps” group met to figure out ways to help homeless people with shelter, food, and other needs that were revealed during that extreme weather event.
I have also worked with him on different projects that help refugees in our community. He loves helping and working with people. He sees everyone as important. He is a servant leader. He would be a great addition to the County Board.
Linda Wilfahrt
Winona