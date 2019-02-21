Three seasons ago, Tomah High School girls basketball coach Mark Von Haden conducted a preseason scrimmage between the varsity reserve and varsity. He recalled the varsity reserve coach being excited by the prospect of having freshmen Madison Lindauer and Madisyn Brey on the team.
It was Von Haden’s job to break the bad news.
“I told the coach, ‘I hate to tell you this, but they’re going to be playing with us on the varsity,’” he said.
Since then, Lindauer has played 91 games for the Timberwolves, every single one of them on the varsity. During that time, she broke both the school’s single-game scoring record and all-time career scoring mark, and now she’s close to ending her landmark career at the school. The Timberwolves embark on WIAA Division 2 postseason play Friday with a Regional semifinal contest at home against New Richmond in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Tomah High School.
Lindauer and her teammates have delivered the most successful stretch of Tomah girls basketball in two decades. Records of 13-10 and 13-8 the past two seasons may not seem extraordinary, but they represent Tomah’s first back-to-back winning seasons since the 1996-97 campaign ... in other words, before Lindauer was born.
Lindauer started playing basketball in third grade and recalled her first game when “I was on the yellow shirts team and we were playing against the green shirts ... I don’t remember whether we won or lost, but I just remember playing with a bunch of girls who don’t play basketball now.”
Lindauer discovered she “really loved playing” and got on the court as much as she could. By the time she reached sixth grade at St. Paul Lutheran School, she was learning basketball from coach Geoff Hoffman.
“He taught us how to play the two-three zone,” Lindauer said. “He taught us how to hustle, and practice was intense all the time. You couldn’t miss any free throws.”
Freshman at THS
Lindauer arrived at Tomah High School, along with her best friend Brey, as freshmen in the fall of 2015. Lindauer said she didn’t have a sense of Tomah’s recent basketball history when she reached the high school level, which was probably a good thing. The Timberwolves were coming off a 2-21 campaign and had won just 13 games during the previous three seasons.
She also didn’t expect to play varsity right away. She thought she might split time between varsity and varsity reserve, but Von Haden inserted her and Brey into the starting lineup midway through their freshman seasons, and the Timberwolves made a significant jump by winning nine games. Their transition to varsity was aided by familiarity; they played on the same youth teams with Reis Derousseau, Lindsey Conway, Brooke Brown and Mallory Pierce, all of whom were one year ahead.
Lindauer said she learned a lot from Amber Krause, who graduated two years ahead of her and was the team’s only senior when she was a sophomore.
“Amber Krause accepted us really well and was a really great teammate,” Lindauer said. “She wasn’t very vocal ... but she taught us how to keep our composure.”
Lindauer and Brey would start every game until the second game of their senior season against Osseo-Fairchild. That’s when Brey, who was making one of her signature hard drives to the basket, went down with a season-ending knee injury.
It was a hard moment for Lindauer.
“Hearing her scream in pain was the worst thing I’ve ever experienced,” she said.
The Timberwolves still had a game to play, and Lindauer assumed Brey’s share of the scoring load. She had amassed 33 of Tomah’s first 48 points, and everyone in the gymnasium thought she would be gunning for points 34 and 35 with the Timberwolves were trailing by one with 26 seconds left.
Instead, she passed to a wide-open Lexi Spiers, the player who filled Brey’s place in the lineup, for a 3-pointer that won the game.
Those few seconds symbolized Lindauer’s four seasons with the Timberwolves. Von Haden said he couldn’t have asked for a better team leader.
“You look at our team this year, and it’s seniors and sophomores,” Von Haden said. “These other girls look up to her.”
Lindauer could still count on Brey’s emotional support during the season. Brey continued to attend practices and travel with the team despite her injury.
“Her attitude hasn’t changed,” Lindauer said. “She’s 100 percent invested in the success of the team. It shows what a true friend she is.”
Records
Lindauer broke Tomah’s single-game scoring with a 39-point performance at home against Sparta, and then broke Rhonda Rice’s all-time scoring record at Onalaska after a posting 25 points against a ranked opponent and boosting her career points total to 1,410.
Rice’s record had stood for 26 years. Von Haden said it has been a long time since anyone of Lindauer’s caliber wore a Tomah uniform.
“If you look at our top 10 (scorers), they’re all from the 90s,” Von Haden said. “You’re talking about a long time not having a girls basketball player score more than 650 points in her career. With Madison’s nice run of points, I hope she brought attention to the program. I’ve heard a lot girls say, ‘I want to be like Maddie.’ It’s going to help our program in the future.”
Lindauer will play basketball for Viterbo University in La Crosse next season, where she’ll major in neuroscience with a path toward a career at as pediatrician.
She’ll take to Viterbo her love of basketball, a game she enjoyed in Tomah whenever she was on the court.
“I’ll probably remember just how much fun I had,” she said. “Practice is fun. Being around my teammates is fun.”
