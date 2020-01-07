Line health vital

GREEN BAY — While the Green Bay Packers’ offense as a whole might have been consistently inconsistent throughout the regular season, Aaron Rodgers knows the primary reason that group has accomplished as much as it has this year.
It all starts up front, with an offensive line that, with few exceptions, has been intact all season long — and should be again for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field after a bit of a scare during the team’s regular-season finale at Detroit.
“To be able to have those guys healthy has been really important,” the Packers veteran quarterback said of left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley, right guard Billy Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. “We’ve been really fortunate to have those guys healthy and practicing all the time. I think the continuity that they have upfront has been a big part of our success.”
The Packers survived in their 23-20 walk-off victory over the Lions on Dec. 29 despite losing Bulaga (concussion) and Linsley (back) during the game. After Lucas Patrick replaced Linsley and Jared Veldheer replaced Bulaga, they also were out of healthy backups and fortunate Turner toughed it out with an ankle injury.
Had Turner not been able to continue, the Packers would have been in a similar situation to how they finished the 2016 NFC Championship Game in Atlanta, when defensive lineman Letroy Guion had to play guard when the team ran out of offensive linemen.
“I’d like to not think about that situation. That would have been a scramble,” said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, before suggesting tight end Marcedes Lewis likely would have been the team’s emergency lineman. “That’s only happened to me only one other time. When we were in Jacksonville, we had to get Marcedes ready for that. It’s one of those things, in the end, you have to find a way.”
Fortunately for the Packers this season, they haven’t needed to find a way to win without their preferred starters very often. Since veteran left guard Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending biceps injury after two games and was replaced by Jenkins, the Packers have started the same quintet in 14 straight games. Although Bulaga (finger, knee, concussion) and Linsley (concussion, back) missed portions of games with injuries, they never missed a start.
And over the course of 16 games this season, none of the five played fewer than 83.3% of the offensive snaps: Turner played 99.81%, Bakhtiari played 99.72%, Jenkins played 89.42%, Linsley played 88.13% and Bulaga played 83.3%.
“I think it’s a huge advantage, just that continuity. I mean, it’s priceless,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, . Especially when you’re talking about your offensive line. I think it’s definitely been great for us.”
And it appears it will continue to be an advantage — despite some concern last week.
During the Packers’ two bye week practices, they lined up without four of those five as Bakhtiari (illness), Linsley, Turner and Bulaga all sat out. But when the team returned to practice Monday, all four were back on the Don Hutson Center FieldTurf, with Jenkins (illness) the only one missing. LaFleur indicated Jenkins’ illness is just the latest to hit the locker room and his availability for Sunday isn’t at issue.
“Elgton, he’s a little sick right now. It’s been going around here,” LaFleur said. “So (we’re) just trying to remind the guys to practice good hygiene so they don’t get sick. We need everybody at their best this weekend in order to advance.”
Turner, meanwhile, said Friday the week off allowed his ankle to get back to full health. Having never played in a playoff game during his NFL career, he’s not about to miss Sunday’s game, he said.
“I’m good to go,” Turner said.
Asked how important the line’s continuity has been this season, Turner replied: “It’s meant a lot, man. It has a lot to do with our success as an offensive line but (also) a lot to do with our success as a team. Being able to go out there week-in and week-out with the same guys when you look to your left and look to your right, it means a lot.”
Linsley’s back would seem to be the biggest concern, having been an ongoing issue since October. Linsley said Friday that he has been undergoing treatment non-stop since the Detroit game, and that anytime his back locks up, it’s a struggle to get it loosened up again. But Linsley said he will be good to go for the Seahawks.
“I’ve just been doing treatment basically for the past two or three weeks. I’d never had it lock up during a game, which was unusual, but it is what it is,” Linsley said. “We’re working through it and feeling good. It’s go time.”