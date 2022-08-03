 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Line painting taking place around city

Starting this week, a contractor will begin repainting centerlines, lane lines, bike lanes, and intersection markings throughout the City of La Crosse.

Most of the painting work will be performed during night time hours to impact the least number of travelling public. This painting operation is expected to require two weeks. Weather or unexpected equipment problems could delay the work.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the City of La Crosse Engineering Department at 608-789-7505.

