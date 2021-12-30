Linebacker Nick Vigil on COVID list; Vikings hopeful Oli Udoh cleared soon

Linebacker Nick Vigil became the Vikings’ 23rd player isolated on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past two months.

Vigil was sent away from the team on Thursday, with his availability for Sunday determined by protocols varying by vaccination status and test results. Coaches are waiting to see whether Vigil tests out and carrying out backup plans. Linebackers Blake Lynch or Troy Dye could play in the base defense if Vigil is out against the Packers.

“Nick has kind of been my security blanket throughout the year for whenever something happened to anybody,” co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. “We’re sorting that out. We’ve got another day at practice, and we’ll see and make a decision on that [Friday].”

Vigil joins guard Oli Udoh, quarterback Sean Mannion, defensive end Patrick Jones, and tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID list. Updated protocols allow vaccinated players, like Udoh and Mannion, to return as soon as they test negative twice.

“I think we’re going to get Oli back, I really do,” coordinator Klint Kubiak said. “And if not, we’re getting other guys ready to go, whether it’s Dakota [Dozier], or we’ve got a lot of guys that can play that spot — Dakota, Blake Brandel, Wyatt Davis, a lot of guys that are getting those reps in practice should Oli not be able to go.”

How has Davis, the third-round rookie with no offensive snaps this season, come along?

“Wyatt has come a long way,” Kubiak said. “He’s a guy we’re going to count on at some point. You don’t know when your number is going to be called, so you’ve got to practice as if that day is tomorrow. He’s putting in the work, he’s getting better, and we have confidence in him going forward.”

‘You get used to it’

The Vikings practiced outside Thursday morning in the 7-degree windchill, preparing for expected single-digit temperatures at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. It’ll be the coldest game ever played by the 22-year-old Justin Jefferson, the New Orleans-area native who said he previously has only experienced a 20-something degree game in Tennessee while in college. The Vikings’ only outdoor December game last year was in Tampa Bay.

Thursday’s outdoor practice was an adjustment.

“The field was still frozen a little bit,” Jefferson said. “It’s tough just being out there and being cold, having to bundle up a little bit. It’s definitely tough, especially to me. I’m from Louisiana. We don’t get that cold ever, so, it’s tough. But you get used to it.”

Familiarity no luxury in this matchup

Linebacker Anthony Barr was asked about the “luxury” of facing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 13th time. That familiarity might help against a more flawed foe.

“I don’t know if I’d call it a luxury,” Barr said. “It’s always a challenge. He’s obviously one of the best quarterbacks – probably the best quarterback in the game.”

“He checks all boxes. He’s a great competitor, as well,” Barr added. “He wants to win, and he’ll let you know about it, too. It’s always fun playing against him, and I’m looking forward to the challenge again.”

Jefferson’s fan club growing

Jefferson has a fan in Packers receiver Davante Adams, who talked up Jefferson’s game before his 169-yard outing against Green Bay last month. Adams said he sees a “six-year vet” in Jefferson. He followed that up during the Vikings-Steelers game on Dec. 9, tweeting, “start paying a lot of attention to @jjettas2 if you haven’t already. If you have, pay more.”

“It’s been an honor for him to give me the love he’s been giving me,” Jefferson said. “I definitely am a fan of his game, have watched him for so long. It’s definitely an honor to hear that from him.”

