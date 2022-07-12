Lisa Burkhalter, CNP, joins Winona Health Occupational Health

Lisa Burkhalter, CNP, recently joined the caregivers in Winona Health’s Occupational Health Clinic to serve area employers and their employees.

Burkhalter’s experience includes 30 years of nursing, the last 18 of which have been caring for patients in Winona Health’s Intensive Care Unit. “I loved being an ICU nurse for so many years and I have so much respect and appreciation for nurses. I liked that kind of work and the providers are wonderful,” said Burkhalter. “Although I’ll miss working with that team, I felt it was time for a change.”

Burkhalter noted: “I love the small and close knit feel of Winona Health, where everyone knows each other. Everyone was very supportive and worked with me to accommodate my schedule during school and clinicals. I was able to shadow in Occupational Health to see if that was the direction I wanted to go. I’m excited to begin this new role and chapter in my career.”

Burkhalter earned her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Walden University headquartered in Minneapolis. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

She says her favorite what to spend free time is family time, which includes three grandchildren.

To learn more about Lisa Burkhalter, CNP, and Occupational Health at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org or call 507.474.3212.

