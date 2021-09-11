Local Agate (copy)

 Skip to main content
sports On TV

Monday COLLEGE GOLF The Maridoe Invitational, GOLF, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER Pittsburgh at Penn St., FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, BSNO, 1 p.m.

NFL Baltimore at Las Vegas, ABC and ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER Premier League: Burnley at Everton, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

TENNIS Luxembourg-WTA Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Local

College Football

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1

2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2

3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4

4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12

5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10

6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6

7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5

8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7

9. Ohio State 1-1 1029 3

10. Penn State 2-0 1005 11

11. Florida 2-0 935 13

12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8

13. UCLA 2-0 804 16

14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9

15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19

16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17

17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20

18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18

19. Arizona State 2-0 341 23

20. Arkansas 2-0 277 -

21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24

22. Auburn 2-0 233 25

23. Brigham Young 2-0 213 -

24. Miami (FL) 1-1 177 22

25. Michigan 2-0 163 -

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

