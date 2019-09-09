BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE
Team: GECU 3004, Silverado 1147
Individual: Kurt Peterson 730 (278), Ryan Buisman 701, Steve Bruring 639, Tony Cox 638.
2SOME 4SOME
Team: Gutter Sluts 2446 (856)
Individual: Kyle Klos 529, Gary Burr 490 (190), Debbie Saley 493, Peggy Weeks 463.
ODD BALL
Team: Better Late Than Never 1752 (604)
Individual: Chad Dutton 480 (165), Tammy Dutton 444, Tom LeFluer 425, Tina Flick 416.
DIEHARDS
Team: Golden Grannies 1506, Uffda 527
Individual: Mary Dale 438 (170), Jaen Rand 413, Candy Lund 366, Nancy Holley 363.
