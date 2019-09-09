BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE

Team: GECU 3004, Silverado 1147

Individual: Kurt Peterson 730 (278), Ryan Buisman 701, Steve Bruring 639, Tony Cox 638.

2SOME 4SOME

Team: Gutter Sluts 2446 (856)

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Individual: Kyle Klos 529, Gary Burr 490 (190), Debbie Saley 493, Peggy Weeks 463.

ODD BALL

Team: Better Late Than Never 1752 (604)

Individual: Chad Dutton 480 (165), Tammy Dutton 444, Tom LeFluer 425, Tina Flick 416.

DIEHARDS

Team: Golden Grannies 1506, Uffda 527

Individual: Mary Dale 438 (170), Jaen Rand 413, Candy Lund 366, Nancy Holley 363.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.