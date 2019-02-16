FOREST CITY, Iowa — Tyree Young wore the hero’s hat Saturday for the Viterbo University men’s basketball team.
Young’s 3-pointer at the 2-minute, 23-second mark of the second half gave the V-Hawks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, and his two-point jumper with 56 seconds left gave them enough cushion to hang onto a 75-74 win at Waldorf.
Viterbo got two stops down the stretch to preserve its victory, which made it 12-16 this season and 5-9 in the NSAA. Senior Cade Anderson scored 14 points and tallied 10 rebounds, while Young (12), Jake Schroeckenthaler (12) and Noah Fredrickson (10) — an Onalaska High School graduate — joined him in double figures.
Demitrius Martin scored 23 points to lead Waldorf (6-21, 2-12).
MCAC
Anoka-Ramsey 82, Western 74
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Cavaliers (11-12, 6-6) scored 50 second-half points, but they fell behind in the first half and trailed by 15 at halftime.
Mhalik Lindsey led Western with 17 points while Andrew Scott had 13 and Justen Kidd had 10.
Anoka-Ramsey had five men in double figures, but its leading scorer was Jalen Dunlap with 22 points.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
NSAA
Waldorf 73, Viterbo 66
FOREST CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks (9-18, 2-12) closed out the regular season with a loss to the Warriors (14-11, 9-5).
Junior Alyssa Nilssen had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Viterbo, which also received 14 points from Ambree Schlosser and 11 from Madison Doerr. The V-Hawks open the conference tournament at top-seeded Mayville State in Mayville, N.D., on Tuesday.
MCAC
Western 59,
Anoka-Ramsey 46
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Lexi Schmidtknecht led Western with 15 points on Saturday, as the Cavaliers (16-5, 10-0) defeated eighth-ranked Anoka-Ramsey.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over 31 times.
Schmidtknecht’s points came off the bench, and she made eight of nine free throws.
Kerrigan Lyga, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, led the starting five with 11 points.
Western’s defense limited the No. 2 scorer in NJCAA Division III, Mikala Homola, to 20 points on 7-for-32 shooting. Houmla’s scoring average is 27.2 points per game.
With the win, the Cavaliers clinch the No. 1 seed for the south division in the upcoming MCAC tournament.
Western previously defeated Anoka-Ramsey (20-5, 8-2) 69-65 on Jan. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.