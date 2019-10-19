LOCAL COLLEGE
UW-L men win Jim Drews
ETTRICK — The UW-La Crosse men’s cross country won the Jim Drews Invitational at the Ettrick Golf Course on Saturday. The men finished with a score of 54, a comfortable distance in front of second-place St. Olaf (75).
Senior Josh Schrader led UW-L with a time of 24 minutes, 43.4 seconds to finish second. Schommer finished just over two seconds behind first-place Awet Yohannes (Iowa Central CC, 24:41.2). Senior Tyler Nault (24:49.8) was second for the Eagles and third overall followed by senior Matt Bourland (13th, 25:30.1) and junior Peter Schommer (19th, 25:40.8). Freshman Ethan Gregg (25:43) took 22nd, and junior Chris Pahnke (25:46.6) finished 24th.
The Viterbo men had three runners. Drake Ingold (114th, 27:03.6) led the V-Hawks.
The UW-L women (82) finished third in their 22-team field at the Tori Neubauer Invitational, trailing just St. Thomas (76) and Iowa Central CC (44).
Sophomore Rachel Jeffers (22:33.7) led the Eagles with a ninth-place finish, followed by freshman Maddy Sweeney (18th, 22:56.9), sophomore Kaylan MArshall (22nd, 23:02.7) and senior Dakota Holzem (23rd, 23:06.9).
The Viterbo women (602) finished 22nd and was led by freshman Madelyn Adam (24:56.8), who finished 77th.
VOLLEYBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 3, Presentation College 1
ABERDEEN, S.D. — The No. 4 V-Hawks (24-5, 8-1) defeated Presentation (10-13, 4-5) in a four-set 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-6 match.
Viterbo had 61 kills compared to Presentation’s 38. Katie Fromhader led the attack with 22 kills followed by 12 from Maya Roberts and 11 from Kenzie Winker. Abbey Johnson set up the offense with 31 assists, and Lauryn Sobasky came off the bench with 22. Rachel Frankowski led the defense with 20 digs, and Winker added 10.
Nonconference
Coe College Invitational
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. — UW-L won both of its matches 3-1. The Eagles (13-11) started the day with a 25-18, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23 win against Millikin University and followed with a 25-22, 25-15, 11-25, 25-21 win against Illinois Wesleyan.
Abbey Fox led Game 1 with 29 assists, 16 of which were turned into kills by Emma Lawrence. Sophie Quelle had 16 digs, and Fox had 12.
Lawrence added another 16 kills against Illinois Wesleyan as Fox had 34 assists and 12 digs. Anna Rossner had seven blocks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 3, UW-River Falls 0
The Eagles (10-4-2, 3-0-1) recorded one goal in the first half and two in the second to defeat UW-River Falls (8-7-1, 1-3-1).
Maddy Fennesy recorded her second goal of the season unassisted in the 38th minute to get UW-L on the board. Kaitlyn Villars netted the first goal in the second half — and her ninth of the season — in the 55th minute, followed by an 81st minute goal from Natalie Schisel with an assist from Ainsley Allen.
Quinn Shannon was in goal with one save for UW-L.
NFL
Simmons returns quickly after ACL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have activated first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons , giving him a chance to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team moved him from the non-football injury list to the 53-man roster Saturday. The Titans also promoted outside linebacker Derick Roberson to the active roster from the practice squad. To clear space, the Titans waived defensive linemen Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson.
Tennessee made the 6-foot-4 Simmons its top pick after the defensive tackle from Mississippi State fell from a projected top 10 selection to 19. He tore his left ACL in February and was expected to miss the 2019 season. But Simmons recovered quickly and started practicing with the Titans (2-4) on Wednesday.
Roberson, who started his college career at Texas, is an undrafted free agent who had 23 sacks in 32 games at Sam Houston State.
