The UW-La Crosse baseball team came back to win the second game and earn a split against UW-Platteville on Saturday.
The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but lost the first game 6-5 before earning the split with a 3-2 victory in the second game.
Nate Heili hit a three-run home run after Shane Coker doubled and Zach Carney singled in the ninth inning of the first game. The Eagles (8-8, 4-2) then loaded the bases before flying out for the final two outs of the game.
A two-run seventh inning made the difference in the second game.
Coker brought home both runs with a single to help Zach Pronschinske’s seven strong innings hold up. Pronschinske struck out nine batters to earn the victory.
Nonconference
Clarke 6, Viterbo 0
Clarke 2, Viterbo 1 (8)
The V-Hawks recorded six hits but were unable to score in the opener against Clarke University.
Designated hitter Evan Wenberg went 2-for-3, doubled and stole a base. Samuel Torsey wound up with the loss after pitching four innings with seven hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Viterbo had 10 hits in the second game and held a 1-0 lead until the sixth. Nolan Glunz went 3-for-4 as Jake Kleszczynski was 2-for-4. Caleb Thompson took the loss after pitching two innings with two strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Oshkosh 3
UW-Oshkosh 12,
UW-La Crosse 2 (5)
The Eagles soared past UW-Oshkosh (12-8, 1-1) in the first game thanks to a handful of extra-base hits.
UW-L (13-9, 1-1) had five doubles from five different players, and left fielder Mia Schmidtke had a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Schmidtke also had three of UW-L’s 13 hits, while Sabrina Scardamaglia went 3-for-3.
Caitlyn Hughes earned the win inby six allowing hits and striking out two across four innings before being relieved by Maddie Muelken.
Kendra Leis went 2-for-2 in the second game as the Eagles fell to UW-Oshkosh in five innings. Katie Block and Haley Radewan each had a double.
