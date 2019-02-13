HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Tomah at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m.; Central at Onalaska, 7:30 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at Westby; Onalaska Luther at Viroqua; Arcadia at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Royall at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.; Wonewoc-Center at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Southland, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—G-E-T at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Onalaska, 6 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at Onalaska Luther, 7:15 p.m.; West Salem at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Hillsboro, 6 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Immanuel, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Wauzeka. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at Westfield, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Holmen, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA regional finals—DeForest/BRF winner vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.; Aquinas co-op at Sauk Prairie co-op, 7 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: WIAA regional finals—Northland Pines at Black River Falls co-op, 7 p.m.; Stoughton co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: MSHSL team sections—Class AA at Kasson-Mantorville: Pine Island vs. La Crescent, 6 p.m. Class A: Caledonia/Houston at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING: WIAC championships at Brown Deer, Wis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.