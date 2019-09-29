HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Tomah vs. Aquinas at FFK, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Stewartville, 7 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Mauston, 4:30 p.m.; Coulee Christian at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Stewartville at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Conference tournament at Logan and Onalaska, 9 a.m. Nonconference—Altoona at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Edgewood at Viterbo, 3 p.m.
