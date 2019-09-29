HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Tomah vs. Aquinas at FFK, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Stewartville, 7 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Mauston, 4:30 p.m.; Coulee Christian at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Stewartville at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Conference tournament at Logan and Onalaska, 9 a.m. Nonconference—Altoona at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Edgewood at Viterbo, 3 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.