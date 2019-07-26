LEGION BASEBALL

Minnesota Southeast sub-state tournament: Caledonia vs. La Crescent, 10 a.m.; Class A state tournament at Westby: Arcadia vs. Prairie du Chien, 10 a.m.; Westby/Coon Valley vs. Neenah St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m. Class AA state tournament at Mauston: Holmen vs. Waterford, 4 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Rochester at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.