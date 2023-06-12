WIAA BOYS TENNIS

Blugolds fall in state semifinals

MADISON — The Aquinas High School boys tennis team was eliminated in the semifinal round of the WIAA team state tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Saturday morning.

The third-seeded Blugolds (18-5) came up on the short end of a 6-1 score to second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (14-6). University School was then swept 7-0 by top-seeded Brookfield Academy (24-4) in the Division 2 championship matchup.

Three of the seven matches went three sets, and the Aquinas duo of senior Lars Gundersen and junior Michael Johnson at No. 3 doubles prevailed with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over sophomore Beckett Stratton and freshman Will Merluzzi.

University School won all three of the three-set matches.

Oliver Boyd held off Joe O'Flaherty 5-7, 6-0, 10-7 at No. 2 singles, Srikar Mudili beat Jaeden Silcox 4-6, 6-0, 10-7 at No. 3 singles, and Marco Gajic and Joey Darrow topped Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.

Two-time Division 2 singles champion Max Watchmaker beat Aquinas sophomore Anderson Fortney 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Aquinas freshman Tegan Schott lost a 6-0, 6-2 match to Hayden Baum at No. 4.

University School's Miles Gourlay and Jack Gilpin beat Aquinas' Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

LA CROSSE FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY

Bachman enjoys Late Model victory

WEST SALEM — Steve Bachman’s crew always knows how to celebrate a win, but it was one member joining him in victory lane that made his win Saturday special.

Bachman’s young son Brady sat in his dad’s arms in the winner’s circle after winning the 30-lap NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model feature at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

“He’s in the shop with me a lot and loves to sit in the car,” Bachman said of his son. “He likes to steal tools, so that’s the only complaint. He’s a lot of fun to have out there.”

The Rockland-native won the largest prize ever for a NASCAR Late Model race at La Crosse, taking home $1,000 put up by track supporter Rich Volden. Bachman had finished outside the top 10 twice in four features entering Saturday, hoping to turn a corner with a win under his belt.

“We really struggled earlier this year,” Bachman said. “Now I feel like we have a really good baseline on what to work on now. I hope this is a turning point in our season.”

Steve Carlson overtook his brother Mike Carlson for the lead three laps in and started to distance himself from the pack. Bachman started 10th, but soon found himself in the top five after a poor jump from front row starter Tom Luethe.

MISSISSIPPI THUNDER SPEEDWAY

Waits wins Late Model Special

FOUNTAIN CITY — While everyone else at Mississippi Thunder Speedway was trying to count laps on Friday, Brad Waits might have already been counting his dough.

Waits took the lead on a late restart in the United States Racing Association Late Models feature and, after a mistake by officials, was declared the winner of $1,000 after taking the white flag— not checkered — at the track’s Late Model Special.

A late caution bunched up the field and put leader Lance Hofer ahead of Waits on the restart. Track promoter and race director Tyrone Lingenfelder communicated to drivers that there would be two laps to go at the restart, but the track scoreboard in turn three displayed three laps to go.

Waits made his move under Hofer on the backstretch after taking the initial green flag before coming back to receive a two lap to go signal.

After Waits’ No. 24 car saw the white flag, a crash in turn four between Caylee Kjos and Kory Ressie brought out the caution and that’s when the error was noticed. The checkered flag waved under the ensuing lap while Waits drove into victory lane.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Loggers slump through weekend

The La Crosse Loggers won their first three games of the Northwoods League season, but they entered Monday night's game at Waterloo (4-10) with a 3-9 record.

The team was outscored 106-59 in its first 12 games, and its pitching staff posted an ERA of 7.49.

Infielder Mitch Wood held the top batting average among regular players with his .367 while playing in nine games. He also ranked second on the team with seven RBI. Seth Cox hit one of La Crosse's five home runs and led the team with eight RBI.

The Loggers play at Waterloo again Tuesday night before hoisting six straight games. They start with two games against St. Cloud on Thursday and Friday, continue with two against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Sunday and Monday and close out with two against Duluth on June 19-20.