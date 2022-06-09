Local sports roundup:Onalaska girls soccer season comes to an end, Legion baseball season begins

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team had its season come to an end in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday in River Falls, Wis.

The Hilltoppers gave up two goals in the first half and two more in the second as River Falls handed them a 4-0 defeat.

Summer Nicolai had 20 save for Onalaska, which had a three-game winning streak ended. The Hilltoppers completed a 12-9-2 season.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

La Crescent 11, Gays Mills 5

GAYS MILLS, Wis. — La Crescent pulled away from a close game with a five-run top of the sixth inning.

First baseman Jack Welch drove in two runs for La Crescent, which took advantage of eight errors to scored six unearned runs.

Left fielder Nathan Masterson, designated hitter Karson Pape and catcher Logan De Boer each doubled, and Masterson and Pape each had two hits.

