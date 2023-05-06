On Saturday, Winona State’s baseball team won a game that began on Friday and then split another pair of games against Sioux Falls during a busy day on their home turf.

Friday afternoon, in what was supposed to be the first game of a doubleheader, the Warriors (22-27 overall, 18-16 conference) and Cougars (15-35, 14-22) were tied at 5-5 through 12 innings when incoming storms forced the two teams to stop playing for the day.

When play resumed, WSU junior third baseman Josh Gullickson singled to drive in senior left fielder Nick Herbst to pick up a 6-5 walk-off victory.

The Warriors kept rolling in the first full game of the day, winning 2-0 in seven innings.

Senior first baseman Cooper Kapanke started things with a sacrifice fly that scored Herbst in the bottom of the third, and junior second baseman Jess Ondell hit a solo home run to finish off both teams’ offensive output.

Freshman Drew Lingen tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts to guide WSU to a low-scoring victory.

USF was able to pick up their first win of the weekend in the final game, beating WSU 7-6 in a comeback.

Ondell singled home sophomore outfielder Kyle Yu for a lead in the top of the first inning, then junior third baseman Miller Wallace hit a sacrifice fly to score Kapanke for a 2-0 first-inning lead.

Winona State scored two more runs in the second, with a sacrifice fly by Herbst scoring freshman outfielder Payton Beyer and a Kapanke single bringing home Yu to make it 4-0.

Another run in the third, a Wallace single to score Ondell, put Winona State ahead 5-0.

Sioux Falls started to chip away in the seventh, scoring two runs in the top of the inning, but a sacrifice fly by Wallace scored Kapanke in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-2 Warriors.

In the top of the ninth, the Cougars exploded for five runs and though freshman pinch hitter Jack Funke singled to start the bottom of the ninth, WSU was not able to respond.

A total of seven pitchers came into the game for the overworked Warriors staff, with only two earned runs combined as the five-run ninth was aided by errors.