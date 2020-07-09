You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Friday, July 10, 2020
WHAT'S ON TAP

FRIDAYNORTHWOODS LEAGUELa Crosse at Wisconsin Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

AMATEURBASEBALL: Nonleague—Sparta Miller at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.

