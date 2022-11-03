Local sports schedule: Friday, November 4

COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Falls at Winona State, 6 p.m.
MEN'S HOCKEY: Saint Mary's at Hamline, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY: No. 7 UW-River Falls at Saint Mary's, 7 p.m.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old La Crosse man accused of taking $6,650 and failing to finish a residential construction job.
Watch now: There also is news about new owners at Big Boar Barbecue and Catering in West Salem.
A GoFundMe page has been established for a West Salem teenager critically injured in an Oct. 24 car crash.
Onalaska High School sophomore Manny Putz has watched race videos where the winner crosses the finish line first by sticking his chest out.
Hundreds of people walk in and out of the employee entrance hallway at the Gundersen La Crosse Hospital every day. But when it came to a near-…
MAPLE, Wis. — Quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer has led the Aquinas High School football team’s offense to plenty of big wins over his career.
Potted chrysanthemums perched on porches are too often kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. This ritual carnage is unnecessary.
On Monday, the individuals and families who have been residing at Houska Park for the summer have to leave and find shelter for the upcoming w…
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old La Crosse man accused of violating the terms of his release as a sex offender.
The Children's Museum said the man who wore a Hitler costume on State Street, drawing condemnation and national attention, has cognitive disabilities and believed he was mocking Hitler.
