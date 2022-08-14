Local sports schedule: Monday, August 15

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: G-E-T at Tomah Hiawatha Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The “World’s Largest Six-Pack” at the City Brewery in La Crosse will get a new look next year, but City Brewing Co. isn’t ready to say whether…
A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.
A 30-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after being accused of breaking into three stor…
A Sportsmen division season at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway filled with controversy and bad blood reached its crescendo Saturday night.
Rushdie, 75, was stabbed at least twice on stage at the Chautauqua Institution before he was slated to give a lecture, New York state police said Friday.
An investigation of three burglaries has led to a significant drug bust in La Crosse and a 19-count criminal complaint against a 27-year-old L…
Two people are in custody and one is still being sought for their roles in an alleged drug purchase last year in La Crosse.
WESTBY — The Westby High School football team’s 2022 season was put into motion just minutes after their 2021 season ended.
A 17-year-old is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl to whom he supposedly was going to give a snowboard lesson in February at Alpine Valley Resort.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.