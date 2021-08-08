Local sports schedule: Monday, August 9
Related to this story
Most Popular
Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or rest…
A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s o…
- Updated
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell.
- Updated
La Crosse Tribune
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Onalaska man accused of fleeing police and stealing $500. A criminal complaint filed Aug. 4 against J…
One person is dead and two are injured after a traffic crash Saturday night in Monroe County.
A 21-year-old died Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Union Township in Houston County, between Caledonia and Hokah, according to the Minn…
MADISON — A La Crosse man who planned and carried out a brutal home invasion on Seventh Street South last year with a female associate was sen…
- Updated
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court: