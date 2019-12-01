You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Monday, December 2, 2019
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.; Fennimore at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted); Nonconference—West Salem at Sparta; Westby at Brookwood; Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Kickapoo at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Royall at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

