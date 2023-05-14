HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Tomah vs. Onalaska at Onalaska Legion, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Logan, 6:30 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Westby, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Hillsboro, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto vs. Weston at Cazenovia, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls vs. Aquinas at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.; West Salem at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Sparta vs. Central at State Road, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Hillsboro, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto vs. Weston at Cazenovia, 5 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Viroqua vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Westby at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Arcadia, 5 p.m.; West Salem vs. Iola-Scandinavia at Wisconsin Rapids, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City Invitational, 2 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City Invitational, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Viroqua at Portage Triangular, 3 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Winona Cotter vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Reedsburg, 4:30 p.m.