HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Wausau West at Logan (2), 11 a.m.; De Soto Triangular at Stoddard, 11 a.m.; Holmen at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Viroqua at Woodside Sports Complex.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Little Chute vs. Central at Shelby (2), 10 a.m.; Onalaska Luther, Bangor at Melrose-Mindoro Triangular, 10 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Tomah, 11 a.m.; Prairie du Chien vs. West Salem at Tomah, 1 p.m.; West Salem at Tomah, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Central at New Richmond, 1 p.m.; Onalaska Invitational at UW-L.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Brown Deer Invitational, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville (2), noon. NSAA—Valley City State (N.D.) (2), noon.

SOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.) (2), 11 a.m. Nonconference—Dubuque (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse (2), 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF: Nonconference—Viterbo Spring Invitational at Trempealeau Mountain GC, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—Carthage at UW-La Crosse, 3:15 p.m.