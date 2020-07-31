You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
0 comments
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

SATURDAYNORTHWOODS LEAGUEWisconsin at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.

AMATEURBASEBALL: MVL—Viroqua vs. Chaseburg/Coon Valley at Westby, 1:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News