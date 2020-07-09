You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Saturday, July 11, 2020
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, July 11, 2020

SATURDAY

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse at Fond du Lac, 6:05 p.m.

AMATEUR

BASEBALL: Nonleague—Appleton at Sparta Miller (2), 2 p.m.

