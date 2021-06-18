Local sports schedule: Saturday, June 20
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse’s Assistant Chief of Police Rob Abraham is retiring, the department announced in a Facebook post Thursday evening.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in …
A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against an Onalaska man accused of theft and drug dealing.
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with domestic abuse after an assault that was reportedly trigge…
Nearly a month after being asked to resign, a controversial La Crosse priest has received more than half a million dollars from supporters to mount a legal defense.
It requires lots of people and material to conduct a military air show, and “Fat Albert” delivers the goods.
Area law enforcement is looking for a man who nearly struck a Holmen police officer during a Friday vehicle chase in western La Crosse County.
- Updated
The new kinds of workers would join dentists, hygienists and dental assistants in providing dental care.
A 25-year-old man with no permanent address was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony first-degree repeated sexual a…