Local sports schedule: Saturday, March 19

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison—Division 2 championship: Central/Westosha winner vs. Pewaukee/Ashwaubenon winner, 6:35 p.m. Division 3 championship: West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran, approximately 2:30 p.m. Division 5 championship: Bangor vs. Randolph, 11:05 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Westby, Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton at UW-Platteville Invitational, 9 a.m.; Logan at UW-Stevens Point Invitational, 10 a.m.; Logan, G-E-T at Luther Invitational, 11 a.m.
COLLEGEBASEBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Bellevue (2), 1 p.m. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Southern Maine at Winter Haven, Fla., 8:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn at Leesburg, Fla., 8:30 a.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Farmingdale (N.Y.) at Leesburg, Fla., 10:45 a.m.