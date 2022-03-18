 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, March 19

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA state tournament at the Kohl Center in MadisonDivision 2 championship: Central/Westosha winner vs. Pewaukee/Ashwaubenon winner, 6:35 p.m. Division 3 championship: West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran, approximately 2:30 p.m. Division 5 championship: Bangor vs. Randolph, 11:05 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Westby, Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton at UW-Platteville Invitational, 9 a.m.; Logan at UW-Stevens Point Invitational, 10 a.m.; Logan, G-E-T at Luther Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGEBASEBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Bellevue (2), 1 p.m. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Southern Maine at Winter Haven, Fla., 8:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn at Leesburg, Fla., 8:30 a.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Farmingdale (N.Y.) at Leesburg, Fla., 10:45 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News