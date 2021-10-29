 Skip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, Oct. 30

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 1: Holmen vs. Middleton at Baraboo. Division 3: Aquinas vs. Unity at Shell Lake.

CROSS COUNTRY: WIAA state meet at The Ridges GC, Wisconsin Rapids, noon.

BOYS SOCCER: WIAA sectional final—Division 4: Arcadia vs. Washburn/Bayfield at Baldwin-Woodville, 1 p.m.

COLLEGEFOOTBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: NSAA—Valley City State (N.D.) at Viterbo, 1 p.m. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Carthage College at Stevens Point, Wis., noon.

CROSS COUNTRY: WIAC championships at Colfax, Wis., noon.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Marian College at Viterbo, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Carroll College (Mont.), 7 p.m.

