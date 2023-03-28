Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 2 Mar 28, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEBASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville (2), noon.SOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.) (2), 11 a.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Softball Baseball Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A message from a Bo Ryan game helped bigs impact Wisconsin men's basketball Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl found other ways to assist the Badgers in beating Oregon. It was a throwback message from Greg Gard. Woman remains in critical condition after March 19 crash on Hwy. 157 in Onalaska ONALASKA — A March 19 crash on Hwy. 157 in Onalaska has left one person in critical condition. Steve Cahalan: Super Street Tacos to open third location in Onalaska Super Street Tacos offers such fare as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, chimichangas, nachos and fries. 90-year-old mural uncovered at Rivoli Theatre in La Crosse The owners of Rivoli Theatre were planning to commission a mural for a hallway space when a striking piece of history was uncovered. La Crosse man accused of stalking, battery A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of stalking and assaulting a woman in La Crosse.