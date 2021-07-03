WHAT’S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Sunday, July 4 Jul 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLViroqua Tournament.COLLEGENORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: La Crosse Loggers at Waterloo Bucks, 5:05 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Baseball Viroqua Tournament Sport American Legion College La Crosse Waterloo Bucks Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime and Courts La Crosse police make arrest after dead body found in Houska Park Jun 29, 2021 La Crosse police have made an arrest after a dead body was discovered late Monday evening at Houska Park. +2 Business Hot dogs and ice cream are highlights at the new Beanie’s Diner in Westby Jun 27, 2021 WESTBY — Dave Bean’s wish to open a retro diner known for ice cream and a large variety of hot dogs has come true. Local News Dead body found at Houska Park in La Crosse Updated Jun 29, 2021 The La Crosse Police Department is conducting a death investigation at Joseph Houska Park. Local News Divorces for Sunday, June 27 Jun 27, 2021 Divorces granted in La Crosse County: Government and Politics President Biden visiting La Crosse Tuesday to tout infrastructure bill Updated Jun 28, 2021 President Joe Biden is set to visit La Crosse on Tuesday, where he's expected to highlight the bipartisan deal to invest nearly $1 trillion in the nation's infrastructure. Local News Police release name of Winona man found dead in Mississippi River Updated Jun 29, 2021 Buffalo County authorities have released the name of a man found dead Friday in the Mississippi River. Crime and Courts La Crosse police identify Houska Park homicide victim Jul 1, 2021 La Crosse police have identified the victim of a June 28 homicide at Houska Park. +3 Government and Politics Van Orden says new report on his attendance at Jan. 6 insurrection 'inaccurate' Updated Jun 29, 2021 "The Daily Beast should only be in print so that you can line a bird cage with it. That's it," Van Orden said. Crime and Courts La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies Updated Jun 28, 2021 The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court: +6 Government and Politics WATCH NOW: Biden tours La Crosse bus fleet in a push for infrastructure plan Updated Jun 29, 2021 President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his infrastructure plan, pitching to communities big and small that the new bill will work for them.