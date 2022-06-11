 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, June 12

SUNDAY

AMERICAN LEGION

Viroqua at Plover, 11 a.m.; Chippewa Falls at Holmen (2), noon; Prairie du Chien vs. La Crosse Post 52 at Copeland (2), 1 p.m.; La Crescent at Westby, 1 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse Loggers at Bismarck Larks, 5:35 p.m.

