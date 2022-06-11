Local sports schedule: Sunday, June 12

SUNDAY
AMERICAN LEGION
Viroqua at Plover, 11 a.m.; Chippewa Falls at Holmen (2), noon; Prairie du Chien vs. La Crosse Post 52 at Copeland (2), 1 p.m.; La Crescent at Westby, 1 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
La Crosse Loggers at Bismarck Larks, 5:35 p.m.
