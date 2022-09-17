Local sports schedule: Sunday, September 18

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m.
A 45-year-old Madison man was also killed when he stepped into the path of an oncoming semitruck on Interstate 90, the State Patrol said.
Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse will open Monday in its new, much larger facility at 331 Theater Road in Onalaska.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to 13½ years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking and illegal firearms possession.
One has volunteered for Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. The other served 30-plus years as a local firefighter. Later in September, they’ll…
Dr. Tom Zdeblick steps down after Dr. Robert Golden, UW medical school dean, blocks plan for center mostly owned by UW doctors.
Classes at Monona Grove High School were canceled Friday after the school’s art teacher and tennis coach died during a tennis match Thursday.
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
A deeper look into the timeline of the school district's referendum and the enrollment projections that are driving it.
A Trempealeau man died Monday after being pinned under a vehicle.
Packers' second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers responded by saying he hasn't "earned trust” from Aaron Rodgers.
