Local sports schedule: Sunday, September 25

WOMEN’S SOCCER: University of Mary at Winona State, 1 p.m.
The man convicted in the 1981 murder and sexual assault of Susan Erickson is now living in the same community where the crime occurred.
Its owners opened Fork & Fable Crafthouse on Saturday at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse, where they operated the Arterial Bar & Grill b…
Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond and no contact order.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
A Coon Valley man was arrested earlier this month after failing to start a construction project for which he billed the victim and cashed $29,…
Classes will be held as scheduled Monday at Logan High School after an investigation this weekend cleared the building for staff and students.
On Sept. 16, at 5:55 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a vehicle collision with an Amish buggy on State Hw…
UW-Madison police reported that 66 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 32 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and New Mexico State.
One person was killed and four were injured in an OWI crash in north-central Wisconsin on Saturday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
An arrest was made after a man became violent and was found with drugs.
