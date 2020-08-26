 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Thursday, August 27, 2020
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, August 27, 2020

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Coulee Golf Bowl, 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Winona Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News