BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION

Regionals—Class AA at Holmen: La Crosse North Stars vs. Mauston, 11 a.m.; Baraboo vs. Onalaska, 2 p.m.; Sparta vs. Holmen, 5 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.