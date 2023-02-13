HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Logan at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Tomah at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Central at Sparta, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Brookwood, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Kickapoo, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 8 p.m. Nonconference—Aquinas at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Mauston, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin Dells at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Westby, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Logan at Holmen, 5:45 p.m.; Sparta at Central, 7:15 p.m.; Onalaska at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Wonewoc-Center, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 6:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Aquinas at Winona Cotter, 7:15 p.m.; De Soto at Iowa-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Logan/Central at Menomonie, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Dodge County at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m. WIAA regionals—Division 1 semifinals: Aquinas co-op at Reedsburg co-op, 7 p.m.; Onalaska/La Crosse at Waunakee, 7 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m. Division 2 finals—Viroqua co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: WIAA regionals—Finals—Somerset co-op vs. Coulee Region at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Chippewa Falls co-op, 7 p.m.; Beaver Dam co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAA team sectionals—Division 1 at Eau Claire North; Division 2 at Lodi; Division 3 at Cashton.