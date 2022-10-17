Local sports schedule: Tuesday, October 18

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER: MSHSL Section 1AA final - (3) Winona vs (1) Byron at Wescott Complex in Austin, 7:30 p.m.; MSHSL Section 1A final - (2) Cotter vs (1) St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Dover-Eyota High School, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MSHSL Section 1AA final - (1) Winona vs (3) Austin at Wescott Complex in Austin, 5 p.m.; MSHSL Section 1A final - (2) Cotter vs (1) Rochester Lourdes at Dover-Eyota High School, 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Winona at Big 9 Conference meet in Owatonna, 3:30 p.m.; LARP and Cotter at Three Rivers Conference meet at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Austin at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: WIAA Division 2 Regionals - (11) G-E-T at (6) Platteville, 7 p.m.; WIAA Division 3 Regionals - (9) C-FC at (8) Regis, 7 p.m.; Faribault at Winona, 7 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.; P-E-M at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Dubuque at Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m.