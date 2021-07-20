 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Wednesday, July 21
Local sports schedule: Wednesday, July 21

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

REGIONALS: Class AAA at Copeland Park—Middleton vs. Tomah, 4 p.m.; La Crosse Post 52 vs. La Crosse North Stars, 7 p.m.

COLLEGENORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: All-Star Break.

