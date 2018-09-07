Wisconsin wines, and the grapes that grow in the Badger State, are worthy of your taste buds.
That was the message from wineries represented at the first annual Vino Fest held Saturday and Sunday at Tomah’s Winnebago Park. Eleven different winemakers from across Wisconsin were represented as visitors tasted wine samples and listened to a steady stream of jazz/standards music.
“People were just enthused about having this much wine in one location,” event organizer Steve Peterson said.
Wine making has exploded recently in Wisconsin thanks to varieties of grapes adapted for cold-weather climates. Wisconsin’s shorter growing season yields a grape that’s different in character from those grown in Mediterranean climates, which presents both challenges and opportunities for local producers.
“Most of the grapes grown in Wisconsin are tart, and most wine drinkers in Wisconsin prefer sweet wines,” said Kaelyn Ahola, owner of Fawn Creek Winery in Wisconsin Dells.
Her winery addresses the issue with an infusion of fermented concentrate from other fruits. Fawn Creek’s best seller is Razz Prairie, a raspberry-flavored pinot noir.
“It’s 95 percent grape, but that fruit concentrate takes over the flavor,” Ahola said.
Half of Fawn Creek’s 12 wines are infused with other fruits.
Therese Bergholz, owner of Branches Winery in Westby, doesn’t shy away from dry wines. She said excellent dry wines can be produced from cold-weather grapes.
“The sommeliers are not trained in cold-climate wine,” Bergholz said. “Half of our portfolio is semi-dry to dry. One of the misconceptions is that they’re all sweet.”
The winery’s Roxie Rose, a rosé, won double gold at the 2018 Indy International Wine competition, and Moxie Moscato, a white wine, won a gold.
Bergholz said there’s a market among Wisconsin consumers who don’t believe California or France have a monopoly on quality wine.
“We’re fortunate to be in an area where people appreciate local growers and local crops,” she said.
Keenan Korb offered samples from his Drumlin Ridge winery in Waunakee. He said the wine business in Wisconsin is booming.
“Our tasting room is packed every single weekend,” Korb said. “It’s just amazing we can have a whole wine industry in the region.”
He said Drumlin Ridge caters to a wide variety of consumers.
“You still have people who like the sweet wines, but it’s not people just looking for the sweet fruit anymore,” he said.
For the most part, Vino Fest dodged the drenching rains that soaked the area last week. Peterson said the threat of rain probably held down attendance, but he’s anxious to bring the event back to Tomah in 2019. He said people liked the combination of wine tasting and intimate music.
“I think they liked the cozy atmosphere,” he said. “People said, ‘You have to keep this going.’”
