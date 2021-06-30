 Skip to main content
Lock and Dam No. 8 facts
  • Located on Mississippi River mile 679.2 near Genoa, Wis.
  • Constructed and put into operation by April 1937. Site underwent major rehabilitation from 1989 through 2003.
  • Dam consists of a concrete structure 934 feet long with five roller gates and 10 tainter gates. Earth embankment 17,500 feet long with two submersible spillways, 938 feet long and 1,338 feet long.
  • Lock is 110 feet wide by 600 feet long.

-- www.mvp.usace.army.mil

