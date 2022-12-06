Locla sport sschedule: Wednesday, Dec. 7

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-River Falls at Viterbo, 7 p.m.; UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa), 7:30 p.m.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces a maximum of 91 years in prison after La Crosse police responded to complaints about a drug house on the cit…
After a 6-6 regular season, the worst full season for the Badgers since 2001, there are three bowl games they appear most likely to play in.
The Mount La Crosse ski area will open for the season on Saturday, under new ownership.
The Viroqua Police Commission held a meeting and public hearing Nov. 30 to discuss charges filed by the mayor against Chief of Police Richard …
A Winona man walked out of Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of unpaid-for product before being stopped by a Fleet Farm asset protection staff memb…
The Badgers are losing an offensive line coach who has helped put 14 players in the NFL across two positions.
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox in La Crosse. Nelson D. Brown, 26, Rockford, Illinois, was…
Nebraska-Wisconsin isn’t a rivalry. Heck, it’s not much of a series. But it might finally get interesting. Matt Rhule vs. Luke Fickell. Let the games begin, writes Tom Shatel.
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.
A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in a child abuse case in which a child suffered the loss of two teeth.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.