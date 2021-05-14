 Skip to main content
Logan High School April student of the month winners
Logan High School April student of the month winners

Freshmen

Molly Erickson, child of Jessie and Jake Erickson

Ava Dettwiler, child of Kirsten and Joel Dettwiler

Sophomores

Isabella Rodriguez, child of Erin Glidden and Mohamed Mohamed (No photo available).

Juniors

Elsa Hirsch, child of Matt and Michelle Hirsch

Brandi Kobernick, child of Toni and Roger Kobernick

Seniors

Dimitri Cutler, child of Danielle and Kevin Severson

LaCrossroads

9/10: Symantha White, child of Nikki White and Jason Noland (No photo available).

11/12: Will Larson, child of Eric Larson and Michele Larson (No photo available).

