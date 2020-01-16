Logan High School students of the month for December
Freshmen

  • Jazzy Davis, child of Tiffany Burr and Glenn Davis
  • Mai See Xiong, child of Thue Xiong and Mai Chu Thao

Sophomores

  • Keenan Hass, child of Stacy Hass-Davis and Eldred Jones
  • Ellie Tanner, child of Christina Tanner

Juniors

  • Brooke Thurman, child of Chad and Ann Thurman
  • Jaden Walker, child of Tara Kehr and Troy Walker

Seniors

  • Taylor Rakes, child of Phil and Kim Rakes
  • Guenevere Sexauer, child of Kathy and Pari Sexauer
  • Som Chai Thao, child of Chao Yang and Tou Thao

LaCrosseroads

  • Adam Burkhardt, child of Jamie and Lonnie Burkhardt
  • Adrien Rhodes,child of Debbie Rhodes and Scott Rhodes
Adam Burkhardt.jpg

Burkhardt
Adrien Rhodes.jpg

Rhodes
Brooke Thurman.jpg

Thurman
Ellie Tanner.jpg

Tanner
Guenevere Sexauer.jpg

Sexauer
Jaden Walker.jpg

Walker
Jazzy Davis.jpg

Davis
Keenan Haas.jpg

Haas
Mai See Xiong.jpg

Xiong
Som Chai Thao.jpg

Thao
Taylor Rakes.jpg

Rakes
